Yarmouth Police Beat: Aug. 17

Arrests

8/10 at 12:36 a.m. Michael Sears, 35, of Newell Road, was arrested at Walnut Hill Road and Bear Tracks Trail in North Yarmouth by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/13 at 5:54 a.m. James Bate, 20, of Ellen Circle, was arrested on East Main Street by Officer Derek Lucas on charges of operating under the influence, illegal possession of liquor by a minor and leaving the scene of a vehicle accident.

Summonses

8/9 at 9:24 p.m. Marie Lapierre, 64, of Juniper East, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Peacock on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/10 at 9:54 p.m. Pedro Vidal, 19, of Riverton Drive, Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of criminal threatening.

Fire calls

8/8 at 4:26 p.m. Alarm call on Bluff Road.

8/10 at 3:30 p.m. Structural fire on Denmark Court.

8/12 at 9:57 a.m. Alarm call on Bartlett Circle.

8/12 at 12:08 p.m. Alarm call on Denmark Court.

8/13 at 2:57 p.m. Lines down on Lafayette Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Aug. 7-13.