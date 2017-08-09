Yarmouth Police Beat: Aug. 10

Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 31 to Aug. 6.

Summonses

8/6 at 9:55 p.m. Paul Meng, 40, of Sawyer Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons on West Elm Street by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

7/31 at 7:31 a.m. Lines down on West Elm Street.

7/31 at 1:59 p.m. Gas leak on Main Street.

8/4 at 8:31 a.m. Lines down on Bayview Street.

8/4 at 8:34 p.m. Alarm call on Woods Circle Road.

8/5 at 9:27 p.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from July 31 to Aug. 6.