Home / Police Beat / Yarmouth Police Beat: Aug. 10

Yarmouth Police Beat: Aug. 10

By on August 9, 2017
  • Mail this page!
  • Delicious
  • 0

Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 31 to Aug. 6. 

Summonses

8/6 at 9:55 p.m.  Paul Meng, 40, of Sawyer Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons on West Elm Street by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license. 

Fire calls

7/31 at 7:31 a.m. Lines down on West Elm Street.

7/31 at 1:59 p.m. Gas leak on Main Street. 

8/4 at 8:31 a.m. Lines down on Bayview Street. 

8/4 at 8:34 p.m. Alarm call on Woods Circle Road.

8/5 at 9:27 p.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295. 

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from July 31 to Aug. 6. 

0
Related Items