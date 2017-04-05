Yarmouth Police Beat: April 6

Arrests

3/30 at 6:03 p.m. Nicholas C. Bennett, 18, of Cambridge Court, was arrested on Willow Street by Officer Brian Andreasen on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal trespass.

Summonses

4/2 at 3:37 a.m. A 16-year-old, address and gender not listed, was issued a summons on Bridge Street by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Fire calls

3/27 at 4:15 p.m. Hazardous materials spill on North Road.

3/28 at 8:17 a.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

3/28 at 10:41 a.m. Accident on School Street.

3/30 at 7:57 a.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

3/30 at 8:35 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from March 27 to April 2.