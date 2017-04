Arrests

No arrests were reported from April 17-23.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from April 17-23.

Fire calls

4/18 at 1 p.m. Elevator emergency on Main Street.

4/18 at 2:28 p.m. Unattended fire on Sligo Road.

4/19 at 12:19 p.m. Unattended fire on Baker Street.

4/20 at 5:44 p.m. Unattended fire on East Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from April 17-23.