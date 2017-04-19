Yarmouth Police Beat: April 20

Arrests

No arrests were reported from April 10-16.

Summonses

4/11 at 8:09 a.m. Evan M. Radice, 27, of Suncrest Lane, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was issued a summons at Gilman Road and Lafayette Street by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of failure to report an accident.

4/13 at 6:21 p.m. Gregory M. Pulsifer, 30, of Newell Road, was issued a summons at Forest Falls Drive and U.S. Route 1 By Officer Brian Andreasen on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

4/10 at 9:04 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

4/13 at 11:20 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

4/15 at 2:59 a.m. Fire alarm on Gilman Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from April 10-16.