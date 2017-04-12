Yarmouth Police Beat: April 13

Arrests

4/4 at 7:31 p.m. Vicki L. Sturgeon, 50, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Sgt. Kevin Pedersen on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

Summonses

4/7 at 1:24 p.m. Randall K. Zane, 20, of Raymond Road, Poland, was issued a summons at Lafayette Street and Princes Point Road by Lt. Dean Perry on a charge of operating without a license.

4/8 at 12:45 p.m. Katie L. Quartuccio, 30, of South Street, Freeport, was issued a summons at Summer and West Main streets by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

4/5 at 1:13 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Rogers Road.

4/6 at 7:09 a.m. Structure fire on Carriage Lane.

4/7 at 9:56 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

4/7 at 5:16 p.m. Fire alarm on West Elm Street.

4/7 at 5:53 p.m. Alarm call on Stockbridge Drive.

4/8 at 6:52 p.m. Alarm call on Schoolhouse Drive.

4/8 at 12:03 p.m. Brush fire on U.S. Route 1.

4/9 at 7:55 a.m. Alarm call on Blackberry Lane.

4/9 at 7:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Leighton Road.

4/9 at 8:34 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on West Elm Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls for service from April 3-9.