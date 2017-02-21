Yarmouth Planning Board weighs East Elm Street proposals

YARMOUTH — A 12-lot subdivision and the removal of a skating pond are being proposed on East Elm Street by members of the Dugas family.

The Planning Board on Wednesday is scheduled to review a conceptual sketch plan for a major subdivision at 570 and 572 East Elm St. It also is expected to do a site plan review for a proposed work site at 387 East Elm St.

The subdivision, which is sought by brothers Steven and Gregory Dugas, is proposed on a 30-acre field. The Dugas brothers are working with former town Planner Vanessa Farr, who is now the principal of Maine Design Workshop, along with landscape architect Tom Farmer.

The Dugas brothers also own an adjacent 24-acre lot, which they are hoping to sell to an organization or company that will use the land for conservation or recreational purposes. The land is next to a town-owned 22-acre parcel known as the Barker Preserve. In their application, the Dugas brothers propose connecting the two lots through an easement.

The application also proposes a small parking lot on the 30-acre subdivision lot, which would be used by people accessing the adjacent parcel.

The Planning Board was also scheduled to review a proposal from the brothers’ father, Scott Dugas, of Dugas Trucking and Excavation, for a work site at 387 East Elm St.

The elder Dugas, who is working with Ross Cudlitz of Engineering Assistance & Design, is proposing to fill a skating pond on the property with “suitable material.”

According to the application, the man-made pond is no longer being used. Dugas, who owns the property that contains the pond, wants to create a 28,200-square-foot work space for his excavation business.

