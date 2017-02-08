Yarmouth pizza sales to benefit foundation

YARMOUTH — Otto Pizza and the KISMET Foundation are partnering for a fundraiser on Valentine’s Day.

The pizzeria, inside Handy’s Market & Cafe at 367 Main St., is hosting a benefit for the KISMET Foundation in the dining area from 5-9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from take-out, dining in, and gift-card purchases will be donated to the creative arts organization.

The KISMET Foundation, at 48 Railroad Square, has studio and gallery space, hosts lectures, and sponsors artist-in-residence programs.

The benefit will include live music by artists from 317 Main Community Center, a silent raffle and Valentine’s Day cards made by a local artist.