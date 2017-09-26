Yarmouth paves way for arts center at old fire station

YARMOUTH — The Town Council Sept. 21 authorized the sale and rezoning of Winslow Fire Station.

The council also appointed a new director of economic development and approved requests from the Yarmouth-North Yarmouth Shellfish Conservation Commission for conservation closures at Lanes Island and Broad Cove.

Winslow station occupies about a 10th of an acre at 20 Center St. The town approved a change in zoning of the property from the Medium Residential District to Village 1 District.

This change allows developer Amanda Mitchell to proceed with renovations to the space. Her vision is to create a community arts center – Delany Arts – which will serve as both a space for art classes and collaboration and her personal art studio, with a small retail space.

The council also unanimously approved Town Manager Nat Tupper’s recommended appointment of Scott Laflamme as the town’s second economic development director.

Prior to accepting the position, Laflamme was director of economic development for the city of Bath.

“I’ve tried to dedicate my career thus far to municipal government and I couldn’t think of a better place to continue that career,” Laflamme said on Thursday.

He will succeed Denise Clavette, who resigned in July for a position as Auburn’s assistant city manager.

Subject to approval from the Maine Department of Marine Resources, the Conservation Commission’s recommended closings in Broad Cove and Lanes Island were approved unanimously by the Council.

All intertidal areas of Lanes Island will be closed for conservation purposes to all shellfish harvesting from Dec. 1 until May 31, 2018. Intertidal closures in Broad Cove along Prince’s Point are scheduled to end Oct. 31, but the commission requested extending the closure until May 31, 2018.

Harbor Master and Shellfish Warden Bob Byron said the closures allow for the areas to “rest and let things regrow … to help recover.”

The formal, final review from the Maine Department of Marine Resources was contingent upon the Council’s approval.

