Yarmouth may lose 1 Breez bus stop

YARMOUTH — Along with likely elimination of the entire Falmouth loop later this summer, the Greater Portland Transit District may also kill one of four Breez commuter bus stops in Yarmouth.

Greg Jordan, general manager of METRO, said the Park & Ride lot on U.S. Route 1 in Yarmouth, near the Freeport town line, is not producing enough riders to justify a stop.

Last week, Jordan said lack of riders is also the problem in Falmouth. But in general, he said, the service, which launched in June 2016, is doing well, with about 22,000 passengers in its first year.

The overall goal of the shuttle, he said, is to provide express service for commuters between Portland and Freeport and, beginning in August, Brunswick. METRO is also hoping to add another stop in Freeport, according to Jordan.