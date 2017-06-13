Yarmouth man struck by car on turnpike

GRAY — A Yarmouth construction worker was being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a motorist Tuesday morning on the Maine Turnpike in Gray.

Maine State Police said Danny Lowe, 58, an employee of Pike Industries, was standing in a breakdown lane in front of his pickup truck after adjusting roadside signs when a car driven by Alphie Lambert, 60, of Biddeford, drifted into the lane, struck another Pike Industries truck and then hit Lowe.

Lowe was able to crawl back to safety in the breakdown lane after the impact threw him into the travel lane.

Lambert was cited with failure to comply with the state’s “move over” law, which requires motorists to switch lanes to yield to emergency vehicles, wreckers and construction vehicles with their lights on in breakdown lanes.