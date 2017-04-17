Yarmouth hires new Rowe School principal

YARMOUTH — The School Department’s youngest students will be welcomed by a new principal when they start classes in the fall.

Susan Lobel on July 1 will become principal of William H. Rowe School. The school serves kindergartners and grade 1 students.

Lobel’s hiring was announced April 13.

She will replace Principal Ellen Honan, who is retiring June 30 after 37 years with the Yarmouth public schools.

Lobel comes to Yarmouth from Hallowell, where she is the principal of Hall-Dale Elementary School. The school serves 400 students in pre-K through grade 5. Lobel has been a member of Hall-Dale’s administrative team since 2014.

Superintendent Andrew Dolloff said in a statement that the principal search committee interviewed several highly qualified applicants.

“The leadership of Rowe School is a critical position for our district,” Dolloff said. “This is the first school experience for many students, and the first exposure to Yarmouth schools for many parents. It is vital that these families feel safe and valued in our schools, and I believe Susan is the perfect candidate to further the welcoming culture that exists at Rowe School.”

Lobel, a Maine native, has more than 25 years of experience in education. She graduated from UMaine Farmington and earned a master’s degree in literacy education from the University of Southern Maine. Lobel also has completed post-graduate studies at UMaine and USM.

Before her work in Hallowell, Lobel taught elementary school and served in several communities as a literacy specialist.

“I feel honored to become a part of the Rowe School learning community and the Yarmouth School Department,” Lobel said. “Early literacy is a part of my background and has always been a passion for me. I am looking forward to working and collaborating with staff and families to meet the needs of Yarmouth’s youngest learners.”

Kindergarten enrollment for Rowe School next year is now at 80 students, School Board members also learned last week. Typically, 84 to 94 students enroll each year for kindergarten, school officials said, although this year’s kindergarten class numbers 106 students.

There are six kindergarten and six first-grade classes at Rowe.

