Yarmouth hires Gleason as school principal

YARMOUTH — The new principal of Yarmouth Elementary School will be Ryan Gleason, currently assistant principal at Falmouth Elementary School, the School Department announced Tuesday.

Gleason will begin his new job July 1. He will replace Betsy Lane, who is retiring June 30 after nine years at the grades two-four school.

Gleason joined the Falmouth school system in 2014. Prior to that he was assistant principal at Durham Community School. He previously spent 15 years as a teacher and administrator at St. Dominic’s Academy in Lewiston.

A Maine native, Gleason graduated from the University of Maine and earned a master’s in educational leadership from St. Joseph’s College.

“I am beyond excited to be chosen as the next principal of Yarmouth Elementary School,” Gleason said in a statement. “As a Yarmouth resident and parent whose children have gone through the school system, I am honored to help lead such an exceptional learning community.”