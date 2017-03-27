Yarmouth girls' teams win basketball tourneys

A pair of Yarmouth girls’ basketball teams recently won tournaments.

Yarmouth’s 5th-grade squad won the Westbrook Paper City Classic.

Kneeling left to right: Evangeline Hagerty, Aine Powers, Sophie Wentzell, Maya Hagerty and Avery Buchanan.

Second row: Lauren Keaney, Lexi Clark, Quincey Schnee, Cate King, Nenna Panozzo, Regan Sullivan, Abby Bouse and Ryan Cowell.

Back row: Coaches Mike Hagerty, Tom Panozzo and Justin King.

Several of the same girls then won their division of a Zero Gravity Northern New England tournament.

From left: Coach Justin King, Avery Buchanan, Regan Sullivan, Sophie Wentzell, Aine Powers, Cate King, Coach Tom Panozzo, Maya Hagerty, Neena Panozzo, Abby Bouse, Lexi Clark and Coach Mike Hagerty.