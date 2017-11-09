Yarmouth field hockey standout commits to Saint Anselm

Yarmouth senior Emilie Martin, joined by her parents, Paul and Andrea, coaches and several teammates, signs her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to attend and play field hockey at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Martin, who hopes to become a nurse practitioner, said that Wednesday was the culmination of a longtime dream.

“It’s a really big deal, because I always wanted to play at the college level,” Martin said. “I always had a stick in my hand and knew I wanted to play in college. I was fortunate to be a swing player as a freshman. I got to see a high level of play.”

Yarmouth coach Andrea Musante feels that Martin has several skills that will spell success at the next level.

“Emilie’s dedicated, she plays year-round and she shows a passion for improvement,” said Musante. “She plays a difficult position, which requires offensive and defensive skill. I have no doubt she’ll excel in college.”