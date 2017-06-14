Yarmouth elects Shannon, Plourde, Humphrey

YARMOUTH — Timothy Shannon, Richard Plourde and April Humphrey were elected Tuesday to the Town Council.

All said they are looking forward to serving on the board and working towards Yarmouth’s future.

Shannon received 1,145 votes, Plourde received 1,025 and Humphrey received 1,021. Candidates Tony Cowles, Peter Small, and Darren Setlow trailed with 721, 593, and 334 votes, respectively.

Members of the School Committee and Yarmouth Water District Board of Trustees were also elected June 13. Both races featured two uncontested candidates for three-year seats.

For the School Committee, newcomer Sarah Day received 1,402 votes and incumbent Philip Jones received 1,391. In the Water District race, which featured two incumbents, Irving Felker Jr. received 1,453 votes and Susan Krauss received 1,378.

The three Town Council seats, which are three-year terms, were held by Town Council Chairman Andrew Kittredge and Councilors Randall Bates and Tamson Bickford Hamrock. Kittredge and Bates couldn’t seek re-election because of Yarmouth’s term limit of three consecutive terms.

Shannon, a lawyer and partner at Verrill Dana in Portland, was enthusiastic about his win Tuesday night.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “I’m genuinely excited.”

Shannon, who has lived in town for seven years, said he’s looking forward to putting in the work on the Town Council and that he’s optimistic about Yarmouth’s future.

“I think we’re on the cusp of a bright future and we just need to grasp it,” he said. “I think we can do things at the local level and move Yarmouth forward in a way that will be a model for the state.”

Plourde, who is retired from various technical, management and engineering positions at Verizon, said he’s thankful he won a seat.

“I’m very pleased, of course,” he said. “I had a group of people that worked very hard to help me with my campaign.”

Plourde has lived in Yarmouth for 35 years and has worked with many town committees, including the town’s Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee.

“I look forward to continue working on issues facing the town,” he said. “This gives me the opportunity to be more involved in the decision-making process.”

Humphrey, a Montessori teacher, said she’s also looking forward to serving on the council. The four-year Yarmouth resident has a background in education policy and is the creator of the Yarmouth Community Network group on Facebook.

“I’m so grateful for the support of people in my community,” she said.

There are many issues Humphrey said she wants to work on, including increasing the school budget and lowering property taxes by increasing the town’s real estate base.

“I know there are a lot of challenges facing Yarmouth right now,” she said. “I’m very excited to jump in.”

