Yarmouth can't fill crossing guard position

YARMOUTH — Chief of Police Mike Morrill is encouraging parents to “seek alternate measures” for getting their children to school safety after the town was unable to fill a crossing guard position.

Morrill said the job was posted in several places, including the town’s web page, Facebook, and Craigslist, after Phillip Caldwell resigned at the end of July for personal reasons.

“We’ve been filling the position for over 25 years,” Morrill said. “It’s sad that we can’t find anybody, but it’s just a sign of the times.”

The post is at the intersection of Main and West Elm streets in front of Andy’s Handy Market and is one of two paid crossing guard positions in town. The position pays $14 per hour and typically requires about 25 to 27 hours every two weeks. Hours are flexible, but guards are generally needed on weekdays before school from about 7:15-8:45 a.m. and after school from about 2:30-4 p.m.

Although the position is being eliminated, Morrill says the department will reinstate it immediately if a qualified individual shows interest.