Wrong-way driver dies in crash on Route 1 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — A driver going the wrong way on U.S. Route 1 was killed Monday night in a collision near Cooks Corner.

Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz the accident occurred at 7:48 p.m., when the sedan travelling southbound in a northbound lane hit a minivan head-on.

Police had been alerted about the vehicle going the wrong way on the divided section of U.S. Route 1, but did not arrive before the accident happened.

The sedan driver was declared dead at the scene. Three people were in the minivan. Two adults were taken to Midcoast Hospital and a teenage passenger was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Waltz said.

Identities of all victims were withheld pending notification of families. Waltz said northbound U.S. Route 1 was closed for about 40 minutes.

It was the second fatal accident in two days in Brunswick, following a fatal crash at Maine Street and Pleasant Hill Road on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 29. That one-vehicle crash killed the unidentified male driver of a pickup truck.