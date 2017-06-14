Write-in candidate scores Falmouth School Board seat

FALMOUTH — Voters on Tuesday approved the $35.8 million school budget for fiscal 2018 by a vote of 740-204, according to Town Clerk Ellen Planer.

They also filled two seats on the Town Council and three seats on the School Board. Both races were uncontested and the third School Board seat was won by write-in candidate Julia Lucas.

Following the vote, Superintendent Geoff Bruno said, “I would like to thank the residents of Falmouth who continually come out and support our students, our staff and our schools.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to work and live in a community that understands the importance of providing every child with a world-class public school education,” he added.

For council, incumbent Councilor Caleb Hemphill received 846 votes and first-time candidate Andy Jones received 753.

In the School Board race, incumbent Danielle Tracy got 814 votes, Julie Fraser received 787 and Lucas got 112.

Lucas is a mother of four girls who will have a least one child in each of the town’s three schools during the upcoming school year.

“I have been an active volunteer in the Falmouth schools for the last seven years,” Lucas says on her Facebook page. “I have been a board member of the (parent-teacher organization) in both the middle and elementary schools for the last two years (and) I am also a Girl Scout leader.”

She is a veterinarian at the Cumberland Animal Clinic and is originally from Perth, Australia.

In terms of her goals for service on the School Board, “I believe I will bring a balanced and conscientious perspective to the school board. I define myself as an optimist and believe that everyone’s view should be heard,” Lucas’ said.

“I promise you I will do my due diligence on every proposal and decision brought before the board,” she continued. “I will consider matters and opinions from the point of view of others and I will always endeavor to place the interests of our children first.”

Following Tuesday’s vote, Lucas said, “Thank you to everyone who took the time out of your busy schedule to come out and vote. I won’t be perfect, but I will do my best to (serve) our community.”

The new town councilors will be sworn in at 7 p.m. Monday, June 19. The council will then hold its annual organizational meeting, where a new chairman is elected and committee assignments are made, according to Town Manager Nathan Poore.

Kate Irish Collins can be reached at 710-2336 or kcollins@theforecaster.net. Follow Kate on Twitter: @KirishCollins.