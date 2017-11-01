Work to close 1 more block of State Street in Portland

PORTLAND — State Street will be closed from Deering Street to Cumberland Avenue beginning Thursday, Nov. 2, as part of the continuing State Street Infrastructure Improvements work.

Installation of wastewater lines and drains, gas lines, and water mains will entirely close the intersection of State Street and Cumberland Avenue. Work will be done from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays.

Only local traffic will be allowed. Other motorists should use Mellen Street to travel between Park Avenue and Congress Street.