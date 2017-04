BRUNSWICK — Northbound traffic on the Frank J. Wood Bridge, which carries Route 201 into Topsham, will be detoured from Wednesday, April 19, to Monday, April 24, because of bridge repairs.

The one-lane closure will not affect southbound traffic from Topsham.

The detour will re-route drivers from Route 1 to Route 196, back to Route 201 in Topsham, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.