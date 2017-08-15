Women's Football: Maine Mayhem announce tryouts

The Maine Mayhem semi-pro women’s football team has announced an upcoming tryout. The mini-camp will take place at Narragansett Field, on Narragansett Street) in Gorham, on Saturday, September 16th from 9-11 a.m.

Organization President (and standout player) Alicia Jeffords is rightly proud of Mayhem’s achievements in recent years. “ Our 2017 record was 7-1,” Jeffords enthuses, ‘and we won an Affiliate Bowl championship in 2016!”

The team is also seeking new coaches. “ The Mayhem currently have openings for all coaching positions,” Jeffords says. “We play a spring season so it would not interfere with coaching high school or youth football.”





The Mayhem recruit from across Maine, and from other states as well.

The Mayhem are online at https://mainemayhemfootball.com/. They’re on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mayhemfootball2016/ and Twitter as @MaineMayhemFB.





Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Photo Illustration courtesy of Alicia Jeffords.