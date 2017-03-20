WInter sports season season was a lot of fun-Northern edition

Katherine Leggat-Barr was one of many standouts who led Greely’s girls’ indoor track team to the Class B state championship.

Falmouth’s boys’ hockey team celebrated a regional title earlier this month.

Yarmouth’s Luke Laverdiere had another terrific state meet, winning the Class B boys’ mile and two-mile.

Freeport’s Lily Horne was one of many top skiers from Forecaster Country this winter.

(Ed. Note: The basketball season was recapped in last week’s Forecaster)

The winter sports season will be remembered for triumph and thrills.

On the ice, Falmouth’s boys’ and girls’ hockey teams both reached the state final, but lost there. Greely and Yarmouth also made the playoffs.

Greely’s girls’ indoor track team ascended to the top spot, leading a strong local contingent.

In the pool, Falmouth, Greely and Yarmouth all produced solid showings.

Skiing once again was the sport that saw local athletes excel the most, as individuals and teams won state titles.

Here’s one last look at the winter sports season that was:

Winter team state champions

Falmouth Yachtsmen boys’ Alpine ski, Class A

Greely Rangers boys’ basketball, Class A

Greely Rangers girls’ indoor track, Class B

Maine Coast Waldorf boys’ Nordic ski, Class C

Maine Coast Waldorf girls’ Nordic ski, Class C

Winter team regional champions

Falmouth Yachtsmen boys’ hockey, Class A South

Falmouth Yachtsmen girls’ hockey, South Region

Winter individual state champions

Skiing

Axel Lindsay, Greely, Class A boys’ Alpine slalom

Olivia Skillings, Maine Coast Waldorf, Class C girls’ Nordic classical

Olivia Skillings, Maine Coast Waldorf, Class C girls’ Nordic freestyle

Grace Cowles, Yarmouth, Class B girls’ Nordic freestyle

John Lane, Yarmouth, Class B boys’ Nordic freestyle

Swimming

Connor Perron, Falmouth, Class A boys’ 200 freestyle

Connor Perron, Falmouth, Class A boys’ 500 freestyle

Track

Malaika Pasch, Falmouth, Class A girls’ mile

Abby Hamilton, Yarmouth, Class B girls’ two-mile

Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth, Class B boys’ mile

Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth, Class B boys’ two-mile

Michael’s Top Five Stories

5) Swimmers turn heads at states

While Greely’s girls’ swim team wasn’t able to win a third successive Class B state title, the Rangers did place third to pace a solid local effort. Falmouth’s Connor Perron was the most accomplished local individual, winning both the Class A boys’ 200 and 500 freestyle races.

4) Falmouth, Greely girls enjoy great hockey season

Falmouth and Greely’s girls’ hockey teams both excelled this winter until they had to go up against St. Dom’s in the playoffs. The Rangers lost twice to the defending state champion Saints in the regular season, but won every other game. Greely then advanced to the North Region Final, but again, couldn’t solve St. Dom’s and was eliminated, 4-0. Falmouth, meanwhile, captured the South Region, avenging last year’s ouster by downing Scarborough in the regional final. At states, however, the Yachtsmen had no answers for St. Dom’s and their season ended with a 10-2 setback.

3) Boys’ hockey teams dominate

The hockey story on the boys’ side was just as triumphant. In Class B South, defending regional champion Yarmouth got to the semifinals before losing to York. Greely overcame a 3-5 start to its season to earn a home quarterfinal where it beat Kennebunk, 5-2. The Rangers then upset top-ranked Gardiner by the same score to reach the regional final against York. Greely led much of the way, but the Wildcats rallied to prevail in overtime, 3-2. In Class A South, Falmouth was clearly the team to beat all year and as the top seed for the playoffs, the Yachtsmen earned a bye into the semifinals where they downed Portland/Deering. Falmouth had to dig out of a two-goal hole in the regional final and managed to do so, edging Cheverus, 3-2. The Yachtsmen then met their match in the state final against defending champion Lewiston, which scored the game’s first six goals en route to a 6-2 victory.

2) Greely girls lead indoor track parade

After several close calls, Greely’s girls’ indoor track team captured the Class B championship last month. The Rangers didn’t have an event winner, but nine different individuals scored to help the cause. While Greely didn’t have a first-place finisher, Falmouth and Yarmouth did. The Yachtsmen got a victory from Malaika Pasch in the Class A girls’ mile, while the Clippers featured Luke Laverdiere, who won the Class B boys’ mile and two-mile, and Abby Hamilton, who was first in the Class B girls’ two-mile.

1) Skiing excellence again

Local teams were among the state’s best at the Alpine and Nordic ski championship meets. Falmouth’s boys took the Class A Alpine crown. Greely produced the Class A boys’ Alpine slalom winner in Axel Lindsay. Yarmouth didn’t win a team Nordic title in Class B this year, but John Lane was first in the boys’ freestyle and Grace Cowles won the girls’ freestyle. The Maine Coast Waldorf School boys and girls swept the Class C Nordic championships. Olivia Skillings helped the girls to victory by finishing first in the classical and freestyle.

