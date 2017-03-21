Winter sports season provided ample thrills-Mid-Coast edition

Brunswick’s girls’ basketball team upset Greely to win a first-ever regional title.

Morse’s Sydney McCarren scored at the Class B state indoor track and field meet last month.

Mt. Ararat’s Cameron Meier won the Class A boys’ mile last month.

The winter sports season will be remembered for triumph and thrills.

Brunswick’s girls’ basketball team stole headlines by winning an historic first regional title, upsetting Greely in the Class A South Final. The Dragons lost to Messalonskee in the state game. Morse also made the playoffs, but lost to Leavitt in the preliminary round.

On the boys’ side, Brunswick dropped a controversial heartbreaker to Cape Elizabeth in the Class A quarterfinals.

On the ice, the Brunswick girls were the lone local team to qualify for the playoffs and upset Winslow in the North Region quarterfinals before giving eventual champion St. Dom’s a good game in the semifinals, losing, 6-2.

Swimmers turned heads.

Brunswick’s girls were second to Cony and the boys came in third. Caitlin Tycz was first in the girls’ 200 freestyle, setting a new state record with a time of 1 minute, 50.35 seconds. Tycz also won the 100 butterfly in 53.67 seconds.

Morse’s girls were second to Cape Elizabeth in Class B and the boys placed third. The Shipbuilders got wins from Ann Tolan in the girls’ 50 free (23.70) and Olivia Harper in the 100 backstroke (in a new state record of 56.25 seconds).

Several individuals did well at the indoor track championships. Mt. Ararat’s Cameron Meier won the Class A boys’ mile (4 minutes, 29.32 seconds). Brunswick’s Samuel Cenescar was runner-up in the Class A boys’ high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).

In the Class A girls’ meet, Mt. Ararat’s Katherine Leckbee was second in the two-mile (11:42.73) and third in the mile (5:30.60).

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick wrestling team won a regional title, placed fifth at the Class A state meet and produced an individual state champion in Robert Heatherman at 170 pounds.

Winter team regional champions

Brunswick Dragons, girls’ basketball, Class A South

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, wrestling, Class A South

Winter individual state champions

Swimming

Caitlin Tycz, Brunswick, Class A, girls’ 100 butterfly

Caitlin Tycz, Brunswick, Class A girls’ 200 freestyle

Olivia Harper, Morse, Class B girls’ 100 backstroke

Ann Tolan, Morse, Class B girls’ 50 freestyle

Track

Cameron Meier, Mt. Ararat, Class A, boys’ mile

Wrestling

Robert Heatherman, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Class A 170 pounds