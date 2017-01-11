Winter sports season is halfway over-MidCoast edition

Brunswick’s Sabrina Armstrong chases after a Lewiston ball-handler during the Dragons’ 39-38 road win last week.

It certainly feels a lot like winter and the winter sports season has passed the midway pole, believe it or not.

Action continued in all sports last week and here’s a look at how local squads fared:

Boys’ basketball

Brunswick’s boys’ basketball team was 4-5 entering Tuesday’s game at Camden Hills. Last week, the Dragons’ skid hit three with a 47-45 home loss to Lewiston. Friday, Brunswick got back in the win column with a 59-34 home victory over Kennebunk. The Dragons were at Morse Thursday and host Oceanside Saturday.

Morse’s skid hit seven with losses last week to visiting Edward Little (70-58) and Westbrook (74-64) before improving to 2-8 Monday with a 53-46 win at Mt. Ararat. The Shipbuilders were home with Brunswick Thursday.

Mt. Ararat fell to 2-7 after recent losses at Medomak Valley (54-37) and Biddeford (63-30) and at home to Morse (53-46). The Eagles were at Lewiston Thursday and host undefeated Edward Little Monday.

Girls’ basketball

Brunswick’s girls’ basketball team was second to Greely in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time after wins last week at Lewiston (39-38) and Kennebunk (51-47). The Dragons hosted Camden Hills Tuesday, went to Morse Thursday and visit Oceanside Saturday.

Morse was 4-6 after sandwiching losses at Edward Little (51-18) and Mt. Ararat (37-30) around a 38-33 win at Westbrook. The Shipbuilders were home against Brunswick Thursday.

Mt. Ararat lost its seventh straight game to start the season when it fell at home to Medomak Valley, 51-40, then got in the win column twice, downing visiting Biddeford (55-38) and Morse (37-30). The Eagles were home with Lewiston Thursday and visit Edward Little Monday.

Hyde fell to 1-4 after recent losses to visiting Old Orchard Beach (46-20), host Hebron Academy (56-22) and visiting Temple Academy (66-26). The Phoenix was at Kents Hill Tuesday and visited North Yarmouth Academy Thursday and play host to Hebron Saturday and welcome Pine Tree Academy Wednesday of next week.

Hockey

Brunswick’s boys’ hockey team blanked visiting Maranacook, 6-0, Saturday, then fell to 2-4-1 after being shut out at home by Cape Elizabeth, 3-0, Monday. The Dragons went to Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Wednesday, visit York Saturday and play at Gorham Monday.

The Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon co-op team was 3-4 at press time after a 7-6 home win over Gorham and a 4-3 loss at Greely. After hosting Brunswick Wednesday, the squad is home against Windham Saturday and hosts Edward Little Monday.

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 5-6 at press time after beating visiting Gorham (4-3) and losing at home to Winslow (4-3) and at home to defending state champion St. Dom’s (11-1). The Dragons went to Mt. Ararat/Morse Wednesday, hosted Edward Little/Leavitt Thursday and play at Lewiston Monday.

The Mt. Ararat/Morse co-op team fell to 0-11 after an 11-0 home loss to St. Dom’s. After hosting Brunswick Wednesday, the team goes to EL/Leavitt Monday.

Track

At the most recent KVAC indoor track meet, Brunswick’s boys were second to Lewiston, while Mt. Ararat came in sixth and Morse placed seventh.

In the girls’ meet, won by Edward Little, the Eagles came in second, the Dragons were fifth and the Shipbuilders placed seventh.

Swimming

Brunswick’s swim teams swept Mt. Ararat in a meet last weekend. The Dragons won the boys’ meet, 94-70, while the girls were victorious, 110-72.

Morse swam at Lewiston, where the boys prevailed, 118-51, and the girls won as well, 114-55.

Wrestling

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick wrestling team improved to 12-1 after wins Saturday over Erskine Academy (51-26), Winslow (60-24), Oceanside (66-18), Boothbay (72-12) and Lincoln Academy (66-18).

Morse was 2-4 entering Wednesday’s meet at Maine Central Institute.