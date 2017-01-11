Winter sports season is halfway done-Southern edition

Scarborough’s Lindsey Kelley leans in for a shot during the Red Storm’s 53-35 win at Portland Monday night.

It certainly feels a lot like winter and the winter sports season has passed the midway pole, believe it or not.

Action continued in all sports last week and here’s a look at how local squads fared:

Boys’ basketball

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ basketball team extended its win streak to five after downing host Fryeburg Academy (53-32) and visiting Marshwood (63-54) last week and outlasting host York in an overtime thriller (48-42) Tuesday. Finn Bowe had 15 points against the Raiders and had 26 more in the come-from-behind win over the Hawks. The Capers were at Poland Thursday, host defending Class B champion Lake Region Saturday and welcome York Monday (see theforecaster.net for game story).

Defending Class AA South champion South Portland improved to 7-1, extending its win streak to seven after last Friday’s 73-41 victory at Lewiston. Ruay Bol had 18 points and Noah Malone added 14. The Red Riots went to Scarborough Thursday, visit Deering Saturday and play host to Cheverus Wednesday.

Scarborough fell to 0-9 after falling at home to Thornton Academy (74-51) and at defending AA champion Portland (67-38). Morgan Pratt paced the Red Storm with 11 points in the loss to the Golden Trojans. Against the Bulldogs, Nick Fiorillo had a team-high nine points. Scarborough was home with South Portland Thursday, hosts Lewiston Saturday and welcomes Gorham Monday.

Greater Portland Christian School fell to 1-6 after recent losses at Buckfield (34-33) and defending Class C South champion Waynflete (57-29). The Lions hosted Islesboro Thursday, go to Islesboro Saturday, host Forest Hills Monday and welcome Pine Tree Academy Wednesday.

Girls’ basketball

Scarborough’s girls’ team has lived up to billing as a top contender this winter. Friday, the Red Storm built on their big win over South Portland by holding off visiting Thornton Academy, 41-39, behind nine points apiece from Lindsey Kelley and Brooke Malone. Monday, Scarborough improved to 7-0 after a 53-35 win at Portland. The Red Storm shot to a 15-2 lead, gave most of it back, then pulled away behind 17 points from Sophie Glidden and 11 each from Kelley and Malone.

“We know that every game is important,” Glidden said. “We have to take every team seriously and stay focused. We’ve had the same relative starters and everyone except the freshmen had varsity experience, so I’m not surprised we’re doing this well.”

“Coming in, I didn’t think it would be easy,” said Scarborough coach Mike Giordano. “(Portland’s) a very athletic team. If they can figure out a way to put the ball in the basket, they’ll do damage. We’re happy to get a win and get out of here.”

Wednesday, the Red Storm faced their biggest test to date when they hosted undefeated, defending Class AA champion Gorham (see theforecaster.net for game story). Scarborough is at Lewiston Saturday and visits Westbrook Monday.

“We need to play better because the competition will get much steeper,” Giordano said. “We’re looking for consistency. I believe in the kids. They work hard. A lot of them give us good minutes. I’m excited to see where we stack up.”

South Portland bounced back from its loss to Scarborough with a 53-38 home win over Lewiston Friday to improve to 5-2. Meghan Graff led the way with 22 points. The Red Riots were at Maine Girls’ Academy Thursday, host Noble Saturday and Portland Monday and go to Cheverus Wednesday.

Cape Elizabeth was still seeking its first win at press time. The Capers fell to 0-8 after recent losses to visiting Fryeburg Academy (44-21), host Marshwood (57-36) and visiting York (46-27). Erin O’Rourke had seven points against the Raiders. In the loss to the Hawks, Alison Ingalls had 13 points and O’Rourke added 12. Against the Wildcats, O’Rourke had 12 points. Cape Elizabeth was home with Poland Thursday, goes to Lake Region Saturday and visits York Monday.

GPCS fell to 0-6 after recent losses at Gould Academy (42-21) and Waynflete (48-16). The Lions hosted Islesboro Thursday, go to Islesboro Saturday and welcome Forest Hills Monday.

Boys’ hockey

Scarborough’s defending Class A South champion boys’ hockey team started 0-3-1 but has won four straight since, capped by victories at Edward Little (4-1) and at home over Gorham (2-0) last week. Patrick Clonan, Justin Perry, Spencer Pettingill and Brett Rockey all scored against the Red Eddies. In the win over the Rams, Pettingill had both goals. The 4-3-1 Red Storm were at Portland/Deering Thursday and visit Noble/Wells Saturday.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team was 1-5-1 at press time after recent losses to Portland/Deering (2-1) and Cheverus (10-0). After visiting Massabesic Saturday, the squad goes to Windham Monday.

Cape Elizabeth was 2-3 at press time after a 3-2 loss at Kennebunk and a 3-0 win at Brunswick. Ryan Collins and Peyton Weatherbie scored against the Rams. Collins, Jack Roy Becker and Jackson Woods scored in the victory. Peter Haber had the shutout in goal. The Capers hosted Gorham Thursday and welcome Greely Saturday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Scarborough improved to 7-1-1 after Saturday’s 6-1 win over Gorham/Bonny Eagle. The Red Storm were home against Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete Wednesday, go to York Friday and host Cheverus Monday.

The Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete co-op squad was 4-5 at press time after overtime losses to Scarborough (2-1) and Lewiston (5-4). After going to Scarborough Wednesday, the squad is home with Portland/Deering Saturday and visits Greely Monday.

Track

The indoor track season continued last week with promising results.

Scarborough swept Bonny Eagle and Portland in an SMAA meet.

The boys got wins from Jarrett Flaker in the junior 55 (6.84 seconds) and the junior 400 (54.11), Anthony Clavette in the junior 55 hurdles (8.90), junior high jump (5-8) and junior triple jump (38-6.25), Ben Hatch in the junior long jump (18-11.75), Nathan Mars in the junior shot put (34-0), Sam Rusak in the senior 55 (6.85), Ben Batoosingh in the senior 200 (23.74), Connor Langlois in the senior 55 hurdles (8.48), Tim Carion in the senior long jump (18-8), Sawyer Hebert in the senior triple jump (39-0), Sebastian Osborne in the senior shot put (47-4.5), Shamus Malia in the open 600 (1:19.49), William Ducott in the open mile (5:08.21), Alex Dionne in the open pole vault (13-6) and their junior 4×200 (1:40.31) and senior 4×200 (1:37.65) relay teams.

The girls’ team got first-place performances from Sarah Callahan in the junior 55 (7.86), Emily Labbe in the junior 200 (27.99), Madison Marinko in the junior 55 hurdles (9.59) and junior high jump (4-10), Gaby Panagakos in the senior 55 (7.82) and senior 400 (1:02.71), Sydney Rusak in the senior 200 (29.58) and senior long jump (14-4.5), Elizabeth Callahan in the senior high jump (4-6), Brady Stolz in the senior shot put (34-1), Jillian Cote in the open 600 (1:42.28), Edie Christian in the open pole vault (8-6) and its junior 4×200 (2:02.28) and senior 4×200 (1:58.73) relay teams.

South Portland competed against Marshwood, Thornton Academy and Westbrook. The boys were second to the Golden Trojans and the girls came in third behind Thornton Academy and Westbrook.

The boys’ team got wins from Ben Sivik in the junior 200 (24.80), Jack Kingsley in the junior 800 (2:22.61), Harrison Mayone in the junior high jump (4-8), Maxwell Holmes in the senior 55 (6.90), Brandon Gagne in the senior high jump (5-6), Finn Zehman in the senior triple jump (41-8) and Steven Smith in the open two-mile (11:16.75).

Girls’ event winners included Callie O’Brien in the senior 55 hurdles (9.32) and senior high jump (4-10), Juliana Selser in the open 600 (1:31.90), Thaovy Duong in the open mile (6:17.75) and the senior 4×200 (1:58.90) relay team.

In the WMC, Cape Elizabeth’s girls were fifth and the boys seventh in a nine-team meet. Darcy Cochran won the girls’ 55 (7.78 seconds) and junior 200 (28.12)

Swimming

South Portland’s swim teams swept Deering Friday, as the boys won, 92-67, and the girls prevailed, 95-84. The Red Riots are at Kennebunk Friday.

Cape Elizabeth’s girls were 130-48 winners over Maine Girls’ Academy. The Capers boys defeated Scarborough, 51-38. The Capers go to Deering Friday.

Scarborough swept Waynflete, as the boys won, 57-20, and the girls were victorious, 107-58. The Red Storm host Portland Friday.

Skiing

Scarborough’s girls’ Alpine ski team opened the season with a first-place finish in a five-team league giant slalom meet. Isabel Cayer was second individually with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 9.56 seconds. The boys didn’t score as a team. Teddy Forsley placed third individually in 1:06.86.

In WMC action, Cape Elizabeth’s boys were first Monday at a five-team slalom meet. Devon Lathrop (1:32.24) and Jon Fiutak (1:41.48) were the top two individuals. The Capers girls were second to Yarmouth. Tory McGrath led the way by placing fourth in 1:54.56.

Last Thursday, in a GS race at Shawnee Peak, the Cape Elizabeth boys were first in a five-team meet, while the girls came in third. Lathrop was first (1:00.94) on the boys’ side, while Caroline Paclat finished fourth in the girls’ competition (1:06.36).

Wrestling

Scarborough’s wrestling team fell to 1-5 on the season last Wednesday after a 33-29 loss to Cheverus. The Red Storm were at Biddeford Wednesday and take part in the Kennebunk Duals Saturday and the Southern Maine Classic at Cheverus Monday.

