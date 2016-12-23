Winter sports excitement continues

The winter sports season is well underway and there have been some positive signs in the early going for local teams.

Here’s an overview:

Boys’ basketball

Brunswick’s boys are off to a 2-1 start, beating visiting Morse (65-37) and host Mt. Ararat (59-37) before losing at home to Greely in a playoff rematch, 55-44. The Dragons went to defending Class A champion Falmouth Tuesday and visited Leavitt Thursday. Brunswick is at Medomak Valley Tuesday of next week.

Morse sandwiched losses at Brunswick (65-37) and at home to Cape Elizabeth (62-22) around a 70-60 win at Leavitt. The Shipbuilders were at Marshwood Tuesday and at Greely Thursday. They host Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week.

The Eagles were also 1-2 at press time, beating visiting Leavitt (38-30), then losing at home to Brunswick (59-37) and host Westbrook (59-32). Mt. Ararat hosted York Tuesday and Falmouth Thursday and play at Morse Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Brunswick opened with wins over visiting Morse (65-30) and host Mt. Ararat (57-27) before losing at Greely (65-46). The Dragons hosted Falmouth Tuesday and Leavitt Thursday and welcome Medomak Valley Tuesday of next week before going to Edward Little for a makeup game Dec. 30.

Morse started with losses at Brunswick (65-30) and at home to Leavitt (36-29) before downing host Cape Elizabeth (47-37). The Shipbuilders hosted Marshwood Tuesday and Greely Thursday, then welcome Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week in a makeup game.

The Eagles lost their first three games: 53-40 at Leavitt, 57-27 to visiting Brunswick and 44-30 to visiting Westbrook. Mt. Ararat was at York Tuesday and at Falmouth Thursday. The Eagles go to Morse Tuesday of next week.

Hyde beat host Islesboro, 49-26, in its opener, then lost, 58-35 to visiting North Yarmouth Academy. The Phoenix next take the court Jan. 5 when Old Orchard Beach pays a visit.

Hockey

The Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon boys’ hockey co-op team won its opener, 10-6 at Edward Little, then lost to visiting Cony (2-1) and Bangor (6-0). After hosting Lawrence Wednesday, the squad is at defending Class A champion Lewiston Dec. 30.

Brunswick tied host defending Class B South champion Yarmouth, 2-2, in its opener, then lost at home to Gardiner (6-3) and at South Portland (4-1). The Dragons were at Cony Tuesday and hosted Winslow Thursday.

On the girls’ side, Brunswick evened its record at 3-3 Monday with a 3-2 overtime win over visiting Lewiston. The Dragons hosted Greely Thursday and go to Cheverus Friday.

Mt. Ararat/Morse fell to 0-9 with losses last week against visiting Greely (12-0) and Cheverus (7-1). Mt. Ararat/Morse went to Winslow Tuesday.

Indoor track

Brunswick’s boys’ indoor track team was second to Lewiston in the first KVAC meet of the season. Mt. Ararat came in sixth.

In the girls’ meet, won by Messalonskee, Mt. Ararat was runner-up while Brunswick placed sixth.

Swimming

Brunswick’s boys’ swim team won its first two meets: 109-29 over Edward Little and 101-65 over Cony.

The Brunswick girls beat EL, 95-57, and lost to Cony, 101-75.

Wrestling

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick wrestling team splits its first two matches, losing to Erskine Academy (42-40) and beating Gardiner (60-6).

Morse lost, 30-24, to Nokomis in its opener.

Mt. Ararat’s Steven Gerencer goes up for a layup during the Eagles’ 59-32 loss at Westbrook last week.

Mt. Ararat’s Ryan Mello weaves through the Westbrook defense during the Eagles’ loss last week.