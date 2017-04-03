Winter all-stars honored in several sports-Southern edition

South Portland goalie Joe Grant made the boys’ hockey Class A all-state team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Darcy Cochran qualified for the WMC indoor track all-star team.

Scarborough’s Jeremy Sendrowski made the SMAA wrestling all-star team.

The winter sports season circa 2016-17 was a competitive one and many athletes from Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and South Portland were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s an overview:

Boys’ hockey

Scarborough forward Skylar Pettingill and defenseman Eric Murray made the Class A all-state boys’ hockey first-team.

Scarborough forwards Justin Perry and Cam Smith and defenseman Mason Parks, along with South Portland goalie Joe Grant, were named to the second-team.

Scarborough’s Murray was a finalist for the Travis Roy Award, which goes to the state’s premier senior player. Lewiston’s Jeromey Rancourt was the winner.

South Portland won the Class A South Sportsmanship Award.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth senior defenseman Ben Ekedahl was named to the first-team.

Cape Elizabeth junior forward Alex Glidden and junior goalie Peter Haber were third-teamers.

Cape Elizabeth sophomore forward Phil Tarling was an honorable mention selection.

Cape Elizabeth’s Ekedahl shared Class B South Defenseman of the Year honors with Yarmouth’s Owen Ramsay.

Ekedahl was also a finalist for the Evans Spear Award, which is given for outstanding play, character and spirit. The award went to Kennebunk’s Miles Eaton.

Girls’ hockey

The girls’ hockey South Region all-star first-team included forwards Kate Ginder and Sophia Venditti, defenseman Eliza Connolly and goalie Abby Joy of the Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete co-op team. They were joined by Scarborough defenseman Courtney Brochu.

The second-team included Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete forward Hannah Bosworth and Scarborough forward Lucy Bogdanovich and defenseman Lily Nygren.

Scarborough’s Mckenzie Cormier was an honorable mention.

Track

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association boys’ indoor track all-star first-team featured Anthony Clavette (junior high jump), Jarret Flaker (junior long jump, junior 55 hurdles, junior 55, junior 200 and junior 400), Sam Rusak (senior 200, senior 400, senior high jump and open pole vault) and the junior (Flaker, Ben Hatch, Peter Martin and Tommy Stratis) and open 800 (Flaker, Hatch, Rusak and Ben Batoosingh) relay teams from Class A state champion Scarborough.

Scarborough’s Hatch (junior long jump and junior 200), Stratis (junior high jump and junior 400), Brian Farino (junior 800), Rusak (open 600) and Batoosingh (senior 55, senior 200 and senior 400), along with South Portland’s Xavier Mills (senior shot put), qualified for the second-team.

Scarborough’s Clavette (junior triple jump and junior 55 hurdles), Hatch (junior 55), Rusak (senior 55 hurdles), Shamus Malia (open mile), Alex Dionne (open pole vault) and Sebastian Osborne (senior shot put) and South Portland’s Nathaniel Ellington (junior shot put) and Finn Zechman (senior triple jump) made the third-team.

On the girls’ side, the SMAA first-team featured Emily Labbe (junior 55 hurdles), Ellen Shaw (senior 55 hurdles), Bethany Sholl (open two-mile) and the open 4×200 relay squad (Maggie Franz, Madison Marinko, Sarah Callahan and Labbe) of Class A state champion Scarborough, as well as Juliana Selser (senior 800 and open mile) from South Portland.

Scarborough’s Marinko (junior 55 hurdles), Labbe (junior 55 and junior 200), Maggie Franz (junior 400), Gaby Panagakos (senior 55 and senior 400) and Anna Gardner (open pole vault) qualified for the second-team.

Third-teamers included Scarborough’s Marinko (junior long jump), Shaw (senior high jump), Edie Christian (open pole vault), Brady Stolz (senior shot put) and Sydney Rusak (senior 55 hurdles) and South Portland’s Selser (open 600).

In the Western Maine Conference, Cape Elizabeth’s Matthew Concannon (55) made the boys’ first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Luc Houle (shot put) was a second-teamer.

On the girls’ side, Darcy Cochran qualified for the first-team win the 200 and the 55 hurdles).

Swimming

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ swim team won the Class B state championship in emphatic fashion and the Capers placed several athletes on the Southwesterns all-star team.

That list included Emily Ecker in the 200 freestyle, 500 free and the 400 freestyle relay, Olivia Tighe in the 100 free, 100 butterfly and the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, Josephia Auzou (200 and 400 free relays), Rose Baillie (200 free relay), Hope Campbell (50 free, 100 backstroke and the 200 and 400 free relays), Alicia Lawrence (50 free, 100 free and the medley and 200 free relays), Jade Lindenau (IM, 500 free and the 400 free relay) and Caroline Mahoney (100 free, 100 backstroke and the medley and 200 free relays).

They were joined by Scarborough’s Jane Greenberg (medley, 200 free and 400 free relays) and South Portland’s Sophie Chase (fly, 100 breaststroke and the medley relay).

The girls’ Maine Swim League All-State team included Cape Elizabeth’s Campbell (400 free relay), Ecker (200 free, 500 free and 400 free relay), Lawrence (50 free, 100 free and the 200 free and 400 relays), Mahoney (100 backstroke and the medley, 200 free and 400 free relays) and Tighe (100 free, 500 free and the medley and 400 free relays) and South Portland’s Sophie Chase (100 breaststroke).

On the boys’ side, qualifiers included Cape Elizabeth’s Rohan Freedman (200 IM, 500 free and the 200 and 400 free relays), Oliver Kraft (100 backstroke, 100 fly and medley relay), Kyle Long (50 free, 100 free and the medley and 400 free relays), Sam Loring (200 free and the 200 free and 400 free relays), Scarborough’s Ryan O’Leary (200 IM, 100 breaststroke and medley relay) and Drew Simoneau (200 free relay) and South Portland’s Mitchell Amadei (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and medley relay), Sam Goodine-Doane (400 free relay) and Jesse Pearlman (diving).

Skiing

Cape Elizabeth’s Devon Lathrop led the parade of WMC boys’ Alpine skiing all-stars. He was joined by teammates Killian Lathrop, Jon Fiutak and Bear Huffard.

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth’s Caroline Paclat qualified.

The WMC Nordic boys’ All-Academic team included Calvin Barber of Cape Elizabeth.

In the SMAA, the boys’ Alpine all-conference team included Teddy Forsley, Justyn Sears and Nathan Orff of conference champion Scarborough.

Scarborough was also the girls’ conference champion and placed Emily Johnson, Isabel Cayer and Olivia Stanton on the all-star team.

Wrestling

The SMAA wrestling all-star first-team featured Lincoln Andrews at 285 pounds.

Scarborough’s Jeremy Sendroski (145) made the second-team.

Cheering

The SMAA cheering all-star first-team included Scarborough’s Marina Clough, Sydney Michelson and Sidney Sparda and South Portland’s Taylor Landon.

Scarborough’s Antonia Caruso and Kendra Tonneson and South Portland’s Haley Frank were honorable mentions.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.