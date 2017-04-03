Winter all-stars honored in several sports-Portland edition

Cheverus’ Ryan McSorley made the Class A all-state boys’ hockey team.

Portland’s Zack Elowitch qualified for the SMAA wrestling all-star team.

The winter sports season circa 2016-17 was a competitive one and many athletes from Cheverus, Deering, Maine Girls’ Academy, Portland and Waynflete were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s an overview:

Boys’ hockey

Cheverus and the Portland/Deering co-op squad both enjoyed excellent boys’ hockey seasons, advancing deep into the playoffs, and both teams had players honored.

The Class A all-state first-team included Portland/Deering forward Dom Tocci, Cheverus defenseman Mike Hatch, Portland/Deering defenseman Donnie Tocci and Cheverus goalie Jason Halvorsen.

The second-team featured Cheverus forward Ryan McSorley, Portland/Deering forward Mason Martell and Cheverus defenseman Marco Giancotti.

Girls’ hockey

The girls’ hockey South Region all-star first-team included Cheverus forwards Abby Lamontagne and Lilly Wolff.

Cheverus forwards Sophia Pompeo and Caitlin Wolff made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Eryca Leclere was an honorable mention.

Track

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association boys’ indoor track all-star first-team featured Deering’s Alec Troxell (junior 800), Ezra Chapola (senior triple jump) and the Rams’ open 4×400 (Nick James, Chapola, Hisham Ramadan and Chris Irakoze) and open 4×800 (Yahya Nure, Jerry Mixangelo, Musa Abdi and Troxell) relay teams.

Second-teamers included Cheverus’ Michael O’Brien (senior triple jump) and Deering’s Songha Loth (junior 55), Josh Paisley (junior shot put) and Nure (open two-mile).

Deering’s Mohammed Abdurahman (junior high jump), Jason Pichette (junior high jump), Loth (junior 200), Emmanuel Lam (senior high jump) and Chapola (senior long jump) and Portland’s Dylan Bolduc (senior high jump) qualified for the third-team.

On the girls’ side, Class A state runner-up Cheverus placed Emma Gallant (junior 55, junior 200 and junior 400), Emily Turner (senior 200 and senior 400) and its open 4×400 relay team (Katelyn Gendron, Rosie Train, Gallant and Turner) on the first-team.

Cheverus’ Emma White (junior long jump and junior triple jump) made the second-team.

Cheverus’ White (junior high jump), Evelyn Hanley (junior 55 hurdles) and Julia Pomerleau (senior high jump), Deering’s Annah Rossvall (senior 200) and Portland’s Awen Deng (junior 200) and Ella Altidor (senior 55) qualified for the third-team.

Swimming

Cheverus’ boys’ swim team won yet another Class A state title and the Stags had several swimmers named to the Southwesterns all-star team.

Cheverus qualifiers included Shane Moore (50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 medley relay and 200 free relay), Gustav Anderson (100 breaststroke and 200 free relay) and Phineas Underwood (200 free relay). They were joined by Portland’s Reed Foehl (breaststroke, 200 individual medley and medley relay) and Joshua Ying (200 free relay and 400 free relay).

The boys’ All-State team included Cheverus’ Moore (100 free, IM and 200 and 400 free relay).

On the girls’ side, Cheverus’ Nina Greenwood (diving), Caroline Arpin (IM), Abby Longstaff (50 free, 100 backstroke, medley relay and 200 free relay), Maine Girls’ Academy’s Ana Neff-Jendrasko (IM, breaststroke and medley relay) and Waynflete’s Kiera MacWhinnie (400 free relay) all qualified.

The girls’ All-State team included Cheverus’ Greenwood (diving) and Longstaff (50 free, backstroke and the medley and 200 free relay) and MGA’s Neff-Jendrasko (IM, breaststroke and medley relay).

Skiing

Waynflete placed a pair of skiers on the WMC Nordic all-star team.

Willson Moore qualified for the boys’ squad, while Ellie Chidsey made the girls’ team.

The WMC All-Academic team included Waynflete’s Moore, Isabel Canning and Emily Tabb.

In the SMAA, the Alpine boys’ all-star team included league slalom and giant slalom champion Schuyler Black of Cheverus and teammate Nik Hase.

Cheverus’ Black, Hase and Will Peterson qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

On the girls’ side, league slalom and GS champion Annesley Black of Cheverus made the Alpine all-star team.

Wrestling

The SMAA wrestling all-star first-team featured Deering’s Chris Solo at 126 pounds and teammate Ryan Walsh at 182.

Portland’s Zachary Elowitch made the second-team at 160 pounds and Cheverus’ Zeb Leavitt made the second-team at 285 pounds.

Deering’s Morton Soule, Bridget Fears and Kent Ntwari all qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cheering

The SMAA cheering all-star first-team included Portland’s Jenny Hill and Lauren Meadows.

Maine Girls’ Academy’s Meredith Wheeler and Samantha Witkowski were honorable mention selections.

