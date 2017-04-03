Winter all-stars honored in several sports-Northern edition

Freeport’s Yacob Olins made the WMC boys’ Nordic ski all-star team.

Yarmouth’s Abby Hamilton qualified for the WMC girls’ indoor track all-star team.

The winter sports season circa 2016-17 was a competitive one and many athletes from Falmouth, Freeport, Greely, North Yarmouth Academy and Yarmouth were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s an overview:

Boys’ hockey

Falmouth’s boys’ hockey team got to the Class A state final, losing to Lewiston, and had several players named to the Class A all-state team.

Forward Robbie Armitage, defenseman Reece Armitage and goalie Spencer Pierce were all named to the first-team.

Forwards Theo Hembre and Brendan Hickey and defenseman Alex Grade made the second-team.

Falmouth’s Deron Barton was named Class A South Coach of the Year.

Falmouth’s Robbie Armitage was a finalist for the Travis Roy Award, which goes to the state’s best senior player. The award was won by Lewiston’s Jeromey Rancourt.

In Class B South, Yarmouth senior defenseman Owen Ramsay and junior forward Cooper May made the first-team.

Greely senior defenseman Ryan Sullivan made the second-team.

Yarmouth junior goalie Dan Latham was an honorable mention.

The Class B South All-Rookie team included Greely freshmen forwards Matt Kramlich, Jake MacDonald and Andy Moore and sophomore goalie Karsten Bourgoine and Yarmouth freshman defenseman Spencer King.

Yarmouth’s Ramsay shared Class B South Defenseman of the Year honors with Cape Elizabeth’s Ben Ekedahl.

Yarmouth’s Chris Romano was a finalist for the Evans Spear Award, which was won by Kennebunk’s Miles Eaton.

Greely’s Barry Mothes was named Class B South Coach of the Year.

Girls’ hockey

The girls’ hockey South Region all-star first-team included forward Evie Clement and defenseman Caroline Proctor of regional champion Falmouth.

Falmouth forward Devon Sarazin, defenseman Kayla Sarazin and goalie Ally Hurdman were named to the second-team.

Falmouth’s Reade Carmichael was an honorable mention.

In the North Region, Greely forward Courtney Sullivan, defenseman Ellie Schad and goalie Nico Todd and Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester forward Katie Clemmer made the first-team.

The second-team included Greely forwards Emilee McGillicuddy and Bridget Roberts.

Greely defenseman Victoria Lattanzi and Yarmouth/Freeport/GNG forwards Georgia Giese and Caroline Grant were honorable mentions.

Track

The Western Maine Conference girls’ indoor track first-team included Katherine Leggat-Barr (two-mile), Lauren Williams (high jump) and Maggie McCormick (pole vault) of Class B state champion Greely, along with Falmouth’s Malaika Pasch (mile) and Yarmouth’s Anneka Murrin (800).

Falmouth’s Chelsea Zhao (pole vault), Freeport’s Mikaela Fleenor (200) and Tara Migliaccio (400), Greely’s Lizzie Brown (high jump), Skylar Cooney (55 hurdles) and Zoe Lambert (long jump) and Yarmouth’s Abby Hamilton (two-mile) all qualified for the second-team.

On the boys’ side, Falmouth’s John Auer (mile), Ben Wyman (high jump), Ted Pierson (shot put), Aaron Thomas (pole vault) and Noah Gull (55 hurdles), Freeport’s Henry Jaques (two-mile), Greely’s 4×800 relay team and Yarmouth’s Luke Laverdiere (800) and Tucker Whitney (long jump and triple jump) made the first-team.

Falmouth’s Jeremiah Sands (mile), Conner Piers (two-mile) and Ben Rudnick (pole vault) and Greely’s Nicolas Brown (high jump) qualified for the second-team.

Swimming

The Southwesterns boys’ all-star swim team included Falmouth’s Connor Perron (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 400 free relay) and Griffin Conley (diving).

Falmouth’s Perron also qualified for the All-State team in the 200 free and the 500 free.

The girls’ Southwesterns squad included Falmouth’s Grace Perron (200 free and 500 free), Greely’s Julia Bisson (diving) and Courtney Rog (200 free) and Yarmouth’s Eliza Lunt (100 breaststroke, 200 free relay and 200 medley relay).

Skiing

The WMC Alpine and Nordic ski all-star teams featured several familiar names.

On the Alpine side, Greely’s Nettie Cunningham, Yarmouth’s Greta Elder, Falmouth’s Caroline Keller and Audrey Morin, Greely’s Ella Novick and Sable Lindsay and Yarmouth’s Emelia Ruth all qualified for the girls’ team.

The Alpine boys’ squad included Falmouth’s Angus Christie, Greely’s Axel Lindsay and Alexander Richard, Falmouth’s Nick Shapiro, Freeport’s Liam Grogan and Yarmouth’s Alexander Hall.

On the Nordic side, the boys’ all-star team featured Falmouth’s Simon Pratico, Ethan Livingood and Bryce Henson, Freeport’s Bennett Hight, Yacob Olins, John Giddens and John Samil, Maine Coast Waldorf’s Tucker Pierce and Nick Neveu and Yarmouth’s John Lane.

Freeport’s Hight and Perrin Davidson and Yarmouth’s Lane and Joseph Inger qualified for the All-Academic team.

The WMC girls’ Nordic all-star team featured Falmouth’s Gabby Farrell, Freeport’s Lily Horne, MCW’s Louise Ahearne and Olivia Skillings and Yarmouth’s Grace Cowles, Hannah Corey, Gretchen Barbera and Isabel Brennan.

Greely’s Isabella Perry and Hannah Smith-Erb and Yarmouth’s Barbera, Cowles, Ella Antolini, Abby Condon and Tessa Houston qualified for the All-Academic team.

Cheering

The WMC cheering all-star team included Freeport’s Diamond Morris and Hope Therrien.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.