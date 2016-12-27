Windows smashed at Portland halal market

PORTLAND — Police are treating a Christmas Eve act of vandalism at a Forest Avenue halal market as a case of aggravated criminal mischief.

Lt. Robert Martin said six windows facing the street were broken during the crime at Ahram Halal Market, 630 Forest Ave. The damage was reported around 11 p.m. by a witness.

A suspect was seen breaking windows with a baseball bat, but fled before police arrived, Martin said. He was described as a white male with a youthful appearance, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The market’s owner, who, Martin said, took over the business about a month ago, reported nothing was taken from the store. The suspect will face felony charges because the damages are more than $1,000.

The market’s former owner, Ali Daham, has been investigated by the FBI for welfare fraud conducted at the store, but no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call police at 874-8575. Anonymous tips can be left at 874-8584, online at www.portland-police.com by clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by texting 274637 and using the keyword “GOTCHA.”