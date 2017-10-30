Wind, rain storm batters greater Portland

Mellon Street in Portland Monday morning, Oct. 30, where the overnight wind and rain storm uprooted a large tree that landed on top of two parked cars. It was one of many streets in the city where downed trees and power lines caused detours and left residents and businesses without electricity. Central Maine Power Co. said more than 390,000 customers – more than half its customer base – did not have power at about noon and it would probably take several days to make repairs. (Matt Junker / The Forecaster)

