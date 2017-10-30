Wind, rain storm batters greater Portland

Mellon Street in Portland Monday morning, Oct. 30, where the overnight wind and rain storm uprooted a large tree that landed on top of two parked cars. It was one of many streets in the city where downed trees and power lines caused detours and left residents and businesses without electricity. Central Maine Power Co. said more than 390,000 customers – more than half its customer base – did not have power at about noon and it would probably take several days to make repairs. (Matt Junker / The Forecaster)
The wind was too much for this tree along High Street in Deering Oaks Park. (David Harry / The Forecaster)
Three broken utility poles lean toward homes along Veranda Street between Oregon and Olympia Streets on Monday morning in Portland. (Melanie Sochan / The Forecaster)
This tree took down power lines and blocked U.S. Route 1 in Falmouth, requiring motorists to take a detour to and from the Martin’s Point Bridge. (Kate Irish Collins / The Forecaster)
Falmouth officials were not sure where this sailboat was from, but it ended up on the rocks at Town Landing Monday morning. (Kate Irish Collins / The Forecaster)
Falmouth Town Manager Nathan Poore said the float system at Town Landing was destroyed by Monday’s storm. He said what was supposed to be a phased-in plan to replace the dock system would now have to be completed entirely next spring. (Kate Irish Collins / The Forecaster)
Chuck Sims, of 10 Robinson St., South Portland, looks at the damage a willow tree on his property caused at 201 Elm St. after it fell in Monday’s wind storm. His wife, Diane Sims, said she was woken up around 6 a.m. Monday when part of the ceiling collapsed in her bedroom. No one was injured. The five-unit apartment building next door is about a 110 years old and is owned by Bob Thayer. The tree damaged a fire escape, broke two windows, took off siding and damaged a section of roof. (Melanie Sochan / The Forecaster)
