Wilson wins contested at-large council seat in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — Incumbent Councilor Kathy Wilson was triumphant over Whitney Parrish for the at-large council seat, the town’s only contested election.

Wilson received 2,960 votes, with 659 absentee ballots processed Monday, to Parrish’s 2,524 votes and 382 absentee ballots.

Council District 5 candidate Chris Watkinson and District 7 candidate James Mason both ran unopposed. School Board incumbents James Grant and Sarah Singer also ran unopposed for new three-year terms.

Watkinson recieved 641 votes, Mason recieved 824, Grant recieved 635 votes and Singer received 862.