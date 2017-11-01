Where to vote Nov. 7 in Portland

PORTLAND — These city polling places will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7:

District 1-1, East End Elementary School, 195 North St.; District 1-2, Merrill Auditorium Rehearsal Hall, 20 Myrtle St.; District 1-3, St. Christopher’s Church, 15 Central Ave., Peaks Island.; District 2-1, Reiche Elementary School, 166 Brackett St.; District 2-2, Exposition Building, 239 Park Ave.; District 3-1, Woodfords Club, 179 Woodfords St.; District 3-2, Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave.; District 4-1, St. Pius Church, 492 Ocean Ave.; District 4-2, First Baptist Church, 360 Canco Road.; District 5-1, Deering High School Gymnasium, 370 Stevens Ave. (use the Leland Street entrance); District 5-2, Grace Baptist Gymnasium, 476 Summit St.

Visit http://bit.ly/2se5SsH to find your district.