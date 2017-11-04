Westbrook man charged in Portland fatal crash

PORTLAND — A Westbrook woman was killed in a Nov. 2 accident near the Westgate Shopping Center on Congress Street.

Olivia Dolloff, 24, was a passenger in a 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass involved in the single-car crash at 10:31 p.m. at 1364 Congress St., Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release.

The driver, Westbrook resident Matthew Dickson, 23, was charged with aggravated driving to endanger, Martin said. The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call police at 874-8532 or 874-8575. Anonymous tips can also be made online at www.portland-police.com by clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by texting 274637 and using the keyword “GOTCHA.”