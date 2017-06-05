Week of festivities to mark Pride Portland

PORTLAND — Pride Portland begins Friday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. when a rainbow flag will be raised at the Equality Community Center, 511 Congress St.

City Council candidate Joseph Brunelle will raise the flag, and the exterior of City Hall will be lit in rainbow colors at night throughout Pride week, celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, ally/asexual community, known collectively as LGBTQIA.

Eight days of events geared to adults and families will be capped June 17 with a noon parade from Monument Square to Deering Oaks Park, followed by a festival in the park from 1-5 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Love is Love,” and participants are invited to fill in the blank for “Love is …” on floats, signs and costumes. The festival will include entertainment, children’s activities, a marketplace, and a beer garden.

After the parade and festival, the annual Pride Party will be held at Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St. The full Pride Portland! schedule is at http://bit.ly/2rgIyue.