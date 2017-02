SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council changed its workshop agenda after Monday’s storm, when more than a foot of snow fell and forced postponment of the meeting until Wednesday.

Discussion of food truck regulations was rescheduled for Feb. 27 at City Hall. Renter protection polices will be discussed March 13 at the Redbank Community Center.

On Wednesday – amid predictions of another 9 inches of snow – the council is scheduled to discuss development of a retail marijuana policy.