Waynflete one-act heads to state finals

PORTLAND — The theater program at Waynflete took home top honors at the Class B Maine Drama Festival one-act competition this past weekend. The school will now head to the state finals March 24 and 25.

Waynflete’s production of “The Great Bank Robbery” also brought home awards for student playwright Jesse Brooks. The school also won the ensemble cohesion award, which recognizes the unity, energy and accomplishments of the entire cast and crew, according to a post on Waynflete’s Facebook page.

In addition, students Justin Gross, Randall Seder and Emily Talpey also won acting awards. Waynflete’s one-act submission this year is directed by Tiki Fuhro, who said “Our cast and crew represented Waynflete with spirit and incredible generosity. We are very proud (of this win). Everyone worked incredibly hard.”