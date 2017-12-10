Waynflete names new girls' soccer coaches

Waynflete’s girls’ soccer program will have co-head coaches next fall as George Sherry and Carrie Earls take over. Earls has been an assistant to both Todd Dominski and Jon Shardlow with the girls’ soccer program and is also a girls’ basketball and girls’ lacrosse assistant. Earls played soccer, basketball and lacrosse at Deering High School. Sherry, who served as an assistant with the Flyers this past autumn, played at the University of Maine and has 14 years of coaching experience at the varsity, middle school, travel and Premier levels.

“I am delighted that three0quarters of our coaching staff from this past fall will return,” said Waynflete athletic director Ross Burdick. “Carrie and George are terrific coaches who believe in the importance of playing multiple sports. I look forward to working with them.”