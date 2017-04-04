Waynflete girls' soccer coach steps down

Waynflete girls’ soccer coach Todd Dominski, who won 98 games and led the Flyers to a pair of Class C state championships in his eight years with the program, is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

“My kids are an active five, eight & 10,” Dominski said. “My youngest is starting kindergarten and just starting to get involved with sports. My older two kids are very active as well. Coaching at Waynflete the last eight years has been an amazing experience. I could not begin to say enough good things about (athletic director) Ross (Burdick), the kids or the school.”

“Todd is a great coach and this was a tough decision for him but he has stepped down to spend more time with family,” Burdick said. “He’s had a great eight-year run and has left the program in great shape, so it is a good job for the next coach.”

Waynflete is currently seeking Dominski’s replacement. FMI, rburdick@waynflete.org.

