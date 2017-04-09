Waynflete Flyers Winter Athletes of the Year

Moore

Courtesy Steve Ransom.

Brooks

Male:

WILLSON MOORE, Senior-Nordic skiing

Moore capped a stellar career with a transcendent performance on the big stage and we haven’t heard that last of his dominance on the trails.

Moore, a Freeport resident, starting skiing in the second grade and racing in the sixth grade. He played soccer and baseball in middle school, but his focus has been on Nordic skiing, cross country running and outdoor track in high school.

Skiing has brought him the most glory, as after finishing 18th in both the classical and freestyle for Freeport as a freshman, Moore came to Waynflete for his sophomore year and promptly moved up to fourth in both races. As a junior, he finished second in both disciplines. As a senior, Moore would have no peer in Class C.

Moore was solid all season, but he saved his best for the championship meets in February. At the Western Maine Conference meet, against some of the finest skiers in the state, Moore won the skate and was second to Maine Coast Waldorf standout Tucker Pierce in the classic. At the Class C state meet, Moore won the classic by more than two minutes and also took the freestyle (beating Pierce by six seconds).

“I was happy with what I accomplished,” Moore said. “I exceeded what I ever thought I’d do. I was happy to win the state title.”

Moore qualified for the Western Maine Conference all-star and All-Academic teams, then went on to win the classic at the Eastern High School championships for the second year in a row.

“The extreme challenge of skiing is taxing physically and mentally,” Moore said. “I enjoy the tough conditions and beautiful environments. I enjoy winter in New England and pushing myself as far as I can go. I’m pretty competitive and focused.”

Moore is also a mentor to younger students and belongs to the Outing Club and the Science Olympiad at Waynflete. He will matriculate at Middlebury College in Vermont next year where he hopes to continue to make a mark on the trails.

Don’t bet against him. Willson Moore, Waynflete’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, got better every season and graduates as the finest Class C skier in the state.

Coach Ben Hamilton’s comment: “Willson has earned everything that has come to him this season. He is an incredibly dedicated athlete who finds true joy in competition, the natural world and the team. He is also a deeply respectful, supportive and inclusive teammate who enriched the Nordic skiing experience for those around him. We will miss his tremendous leadership dearly next year, but our loss is most certainly Middlebury’s gain. We wish him well.”

Previous winners:



2015-16 Milo Belleau (basketball)

2014-15 Milo Belleau (basketball)

2013-14 Serge Nyirikamba (basketball)

2012-13 Serge Nyirikamba (basketball)

2011-12 Luke Jeton (swimming)

2010-11 Joe Veroneau (basketball)

2009-10 Nate Niles (Nordic skiing)

2008-09 Hassan Jeylani (basketball)

2007-08 Tom Reagan (Nordic skiing)

2006-07 Lucas Milliken (Nordic skiing)

2005-06 Lucas Milliken (Nordic skiing)

2004-05 David Wells (swimming)

2003-04 Jeff Bates (Nordic skiing)

Female:

ANNIKA BROOKS, Senior—Basketball

Waynflete’s girls’ basketball team accomplished its goal of returning to Augusta and when the Flyers got there, Brooks almost led them to a stunning upset win, capping what for her was a tremendous season of stat sheet stuffing.

Brooks started playing basketball in the fourth grade and it quickly became her top sport.

“I love the game so much,” Brooks said. “I love being part of a team. I take every time on the court as something special. I love to play even when we’re losing.”

Brooks came to Waynflete in middle school and as a freshman, made the varsity team. She spent two years as a starter and came up huge often this past winter.

Brooks wound up leading the Western Maine Conference with 11.9 rebounds per contest. She was sixth in scoring (12.1) and tied for eighth in steals (3.2).

Highlights included nine points and 15 rebounds in a season-opening victory over Sacopee Valley, 16 points in a win at North Yarmouth Academy, 15 in a second victory over NYA, 19 in a win over Traip Academy and 21 in an overtime win over Sacopee Valley to end the regular season.

Brooks had 12 points to help the Flyers beat Traip in the Class C South preliminary round, then went off for a sensational 25 in a close loss to eventual regional champion Monmouth Academy in the quarterfinals.

“I was really happy with our season,” said Brooks, who was named to the Western Maine Conference all-star team and played in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team. Going to Augusta was fun. It was the best game we played all year.”

Brooks also played soccer and tennis at Waynflete. She hopes to continue playing basketball in college.

Great players come up big on the biggest stage and Annika Brooks, Waynflete’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, was at her best when the stakes were highest. She’ll be tough to replace.

Coach Mike Jefferds’ comment: “Annika just kept battling. She didn’t stop. She has a great motor. She was a great leader as a senior. She had a great season.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Kelley Frumer (Alpine skiing)

2014-15 Helen Gray-Bauer (basketball)

2013-14 Colby Harvey (swimming)

2012-13 Martha Veroneau (basketball)

2011-12 Martha Veroneau (basketball)

2010-11 Martha Veroneau (basketball)

2009-10 Morgan Woodhouse (basketball)

2008-09 Annie Cutler (basketball)

2007-08 Margaret Veroneau (basketball

2006-07 Margaret Veroneau (basketball)

2005-06 Margaret Veroneau (basketball)

2004-05 Holly Whitney (Nordic skiing)

2003-04 Betsy Critchfield (Nordic skiing)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.

Sidebar Elements

Moore

Brooks