Waynflete Flyers Spring Athletes of the Year

Male:

BRANDON AMEGLIO, Senior-Tennis

State singles tournament semifinalist

WMC all-star, singles first-team

Ameglio assumed the role of top singles player for a squad that is accustomed to winning championships and while leading the Flyers to yet another shiny piece of team hardware, Ameglio was quite impressive as an individual as well.

Ameglio started playing tennis at a young age in South Portland, but after a growth spurt when he came to Waynflete in middle school, he took some time off. He would return with a vengeance and learn to enjoy it more and more as his high school career developed.

Ameglio was Waynflete’s number two singles player behind Isaac Salas as a freshman and sophomore, then moved into the top spot as a junior. In all three seasons, the Flyers won the Class C team championship.

Entering the 2017 campaign, Ameglio was in the top singles spot again and Waynflete faced the pressure of again being the favorite.

“There’s a bit of pressure, but we know how strong we are,” Ameglio said. “A lot of it is having players who train outside of school. That makes our practices more competitive.”

Ameglio lost just once this spring, to Falmouth standout Nick Forester, and Cape Elizabeth’s Teddy Hall took him to three sets.

Ameglio reached the semifinals of the state singles tournament before losing to eventual champion Nick Mathieu of Mt. Ararat.

The Flyers lost only once all season, to eventual Class A champion Falmouth, and entered the Class C South playoffs as the No. 2 seed. They would cruise past Wiscasset, St. Dom’s and Boothbay to win another regional title. Ameglio dropped just one set in the three matches. Waynflete then beat George Stevens Academy once again to win the state championship, its 10th in succession, as Ameglio rolled in his match, 6-2, 6-0.

“It was a good season, obviously good to get another state title,” Ameglio said. “I enjoyed tennis more this spring than I had in a long time. I love to compete. I’m competitive on the inside, but I think I hide it well on the outside.”

Ameglio also played three years of basketball at Waynflete and enjoys downhill skiing. He took part in Model UN and is very interested in science. He plans to study physics or biology at Connecticut College, where he’ll continue playing tennis.

While big things await at the next level, Brandon Ameglio, Waynflete’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, won’t soon be forgotten for his contributions to a championship Flyers program.

Coach Jeff Madore’s comment: “Brandon has been a singles player for four years. He has excellent hand/eye coordination and variety to his game, utilizing slices as well as top-spin shots. He learned to analyze opponents well and to develop successful strategic plans. He was a big key to our success.”

Previous winners:

2016 Will Nelligan (lacrosse)

2015 Isaac Salas (tennis)

2014 Isaac Salas (tennis)

2013 Andrew Butler (baseball)

2012 Chris Burke (lacrosse)

2011 Charlie Laprade (baseball)

2010 Brandon Thompson (tennis)

2009 Brandon Thompson (tennis)

2008 Brandon Thompson (tennis)

2007 David Cutler (lacrosse)

2006 Ben Whipple (tennis)

2005 Reid McMullan (lacrosse)

2004 Matt Lacasse (track)

Female:

ABBY PIPKIN, Junior-Track

Class C champion, 800

WMC all-star, Division II first-team, 800

WMC all-star, Division II first-team, mile

MTCCCA all-state, honorable mention

Pipkin was new to outdoor track this spring, but burst on to the scene by winning a state title. Best of all, she’s only getting started.

Pipkin ran track in middle school and has been a stalwart in cross country, moving up from 25th at the Class C state meet as a freshman to 19th as a sophomore and 12th last fall.

Pipkin, who has competed in swimming and Nordic skiing in the winter, has also played soccer and lacrosse and competed in crew at Waynflete, took a stab at outdoor track this spring and soon emerged as a star.

“I went into the season not knowing what events I’d like,” Pipkin said. “I had no idea how I’d do, but I wound up PR’ing (personal record) in every race except New Englands.”

Pipkin was at her best in the postseason, winning the Division II portion of the Western Maine Conference meet in the 800 (2 minutes, 24.26 seconds) and the mile (5:26.97). At the Class C state meet, Pipkin bettered her time in the 800 to win the title in 2:21.28 and placed runner-up in the mile (5:28.71).

She qualified for the New England meet in the 800 and came in 25th with a time of 2:23.02.

“I was very happy with my season,” Pipkin said. “I really like the team aspect of track. I want it to stay part of my life and I’d like to run in college. I want to keep improving in all of my events. I improved most in the 800 this year. I’d like to do other events in the future, like hurdles.”

Pipkin is active outside of sports as well. She’s part of Waynflete’s Writers Guild and Environmental Action Group, teaches a freshman seminar in sex education and sings and plays the ukelele.

Abby Pipkin, Waynflete’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, earned immediate success in outdoor track and has the potential to produce a senior season to remember.

Coach Ziggy Gillespie’s comment: “Abby had an amazing season. She was one of the top 800 runners in the state among all classes. Next year, she’s going to do outstanding things. She may go down as one of the top runners in our history.”

Previous winners:

2016 Nina Moore (lacrosse)

2015 Helen Gray-Bauer (lacrosse)

2014 Emily White (tennis)

2013 Sadie Cole (lacrosse)

2012 Martha Veroneau (lacrosse)

2011 Scout Haffenreffer (lacrosse)

2010 Morgan Woodhouse (lacrosse)

2009 Christine Ordway (tennis)

2008 Laura Armstrong (lacrosse)

2007 Christine Ordway (tennis)

2006 Christine Ordway (tennis)

2005 Gretchen Koch (lacrosse)

2004 Lily Hoffman (lacrosse)

