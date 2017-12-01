Waynflete Flyers Fall Athletes of the Year

Spritz

Spritz

Farrar

Farrar

MALE:

HENRY SPRITZ, Junior-Cross country

Class C individual champion

WMC all-star, first team

Team MVP

Steve Prefontaine Award winner

All-state, second-team

Spritz was at his best on the biggest stage this fall and his best is yet to come.

Spritz started running at a young age and it has long been not only his favorite sport, but a great escape as well.

“I love running,” Spritz said. “It’s a great way to stay active and I almost go into auto-pilot. It’s an individual sport and all the responsibility is on my shoulders.

Spritz came to Waynflete from Philips Andover for his sophomore year and placed sixth in Class C (fourth for scoring purposes). Knowing that everyone in front of him was about to graduate led Spritz to believe that he could ascend to the top spot this fall, but it didn’t come easily.

Spritz finished first just once in the regular season, but the plan was for him to excel in the postseason and that’s exactly how it played out.

“I thought I’d just show up this year and win it, but other kids emerged and started beating me, so I had to do something about it,” Spritz said.

At the Western Maine Conference championship meet, Spritz was fourth in Division II with a time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds. At the regional meet, Spritz moved up to first in 17:43.50. That set the stage for him to capture the state title, but Spritz fell behind Brendan Penfold of Deer Isle-Stonington. In a microcosm of the season, however, Spritz saved his best for last, caught and passed Penfold and won the individual crown with a time of 17:01.67.

“I couldn’t even see (Penfold),” Spritz said. “In the final mile, I realized it had to happen now and I slowly caught up. I left it all out there. It was an unbelievable feeling.”

Spritz concluded his season at New Englands, posting the 160th-best time (17:26.15).

Spritz who also runs the 800 and mile in outdoor track and is a member of Waynflete’s Racial Awareness Club and Asteroids Research Program, looks to cap his high school career with another title next year, then hopes to run in college.

Henry Spritz, Waynflete’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, dazzled when the pressure on and capped his season with a memorable championship. It won’t be the last time he turns heads on the trails.

Coach Ziggy Gillespie’s comment: “Henry had a great season. Even though he’s only a junior, I can honestly say that he’s one of the best I’ve ever coached, at any level. Many have the natural ability, but few also have the ability of mind to push themselves through to the next level and that was and is Henry’s strength. We had a plan and followed it all season. He was an important part of our team, not just for his ability, but because kids also looked up to him. He’s been chosen a captain as a senior and with six of seven runners returning, next fall might be very special.”

Prior winners:

2016 Ilyas Abdi (soccer)

2015 Milo Belleau (soccer)

2014 Harry Baker-Connick (soccer)

2013 Henry Cleaves (soccer)

2012 Peabo Knoth (soccer)

2011 Daniel Weiner (soccer)

2010 Tucker Geoffroy (soccer)

2009 Chris Gillespie (soccer)

2008 Josh Bloom (soccer)

2007 Tristan Corriveau (soccer)

2006 Tristan Corriveau (soccer)

2005 Dan Black (soccer)

2004 Matt Lacasse (soccer)

FEMALE:

AVA FARRAR, Senior-Soccer

Western C regional all-star

WMC Class C/D all-star, first-team

Captain

Farrar was the leading scorer for a Flyers team that was competitive throughout.

Farrar grew up in Portland and came to Waynflete as a kindergartner. She played softball and tennis before a friend suggested she try soccer in middle school. She found that she liked it and had talent and by the time she was a freshman, she joined the varsity team. After three solid seasons, Farrar really dazzled as a senior, scoring 22 goals.

Highlights included a goal over Old Orchard Beach, the winning goal against Wells, a season-high five goals in a victory over North Yarmouth Academy, two goals in a victory over St. Dom’s, two goals in a second win over Old Orchard Beach, two goals in a victory over Sacopee Valley, two goals in a tie versus Traip Academy and a goal in a quarterfinal round playoff loss to St. Dom’s as the Flyers’ two-year regional title reign came to a close.

“It was unfortunate to lose that last game, but I loved my team,” Farrar said. “Our team dynamic was the best.”

Farrar is also the manager for the girls’ basketball team and plays baseball in the spring. She is a member of Waynflete’s Yearbook Committee and Writer’s Guild and is a volunteer librarian. Farrar hopes to play soccer in college and plans to study psychology.

Ava Farrar, Waynflete’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, was a dynamic scorer who left her mark by producing no shortage of highlights in her high school career.

Coach Jon Shardlow’s comment: “Ava’s success was due largely to her speed and ability to get behind the opponent’s back line. In doing so, her speed turned a lot of back lines around, creating numerical advantages. Her ability to break down defenders off the dribble created disorganization and goal-scoring opportunities.”

Prior winners:

2016 Isabel Canning (soccer)

2015 Arianna Giguere (soccer)

2014 Julianna Harwood (soccer)

2013 Leigh Fernandez (soccer)

2012 Jo Moore (field hockey)

2011 Becky Smith (soccer)

2010 Lindsey Sinicki (field hockey)

2009 Amy Allen (cross country)

2008 Adele Espy (cross country)

2007 Adele Espy (cross country)

2006 Alex Woodhouse (soccer)

2005 Tess Crain (cross country)

2004 Anina Hewey (soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.