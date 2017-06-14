Voters approve $105 million Portland school budget

PORTLAND — Voters approved the $105 million fiscal year 2018 city school budget by a 3,140 to 890 vote Tuesday. Voters also approved a second question by 3,406 to 656, allowing any additional state aid above what was budgeted to be used to fund programs and operations, as reserve funding, or to go for property tax relief.

The school budget, effective July 1, will add 28 cents to the overall property tax rate of $21.11.The overall municipal and school budgets will add 54 cents to the current tax rate.

The 4,030 votes cast were the most ever for a city school budget referendum, and marked a near 7 percent turnout of city voters.