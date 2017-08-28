Vote on real merits of Scarborough school budget

Every year taxpayers of Scarborough are taken for fools when budget cuts are proposed. Per usual, the proposal is one to pull on the heartstrings of the voters. They’ve now singled out to postpone hiring a “high school improvement strategist.” Oh boy, that ought to get the attention of the voters – we can’t have that. Really? What do we pay the school superintendent and other administrators for? Hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars for what? Aren’t they seeking daily to improve the education process? Let’s vote on the real merits of this budget and not an obvious phony cut.

David MacLeod

Scarborough