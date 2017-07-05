Volunteers sought to care for South Portland trails

SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Land Trust invites volunteers to spend Sunday, July 16, maintaining trails in recognition of Trail Care Day.

Volunteers should meet at the trust office in Mill Creek Park, 473 Broadway, at 9 a.m. to be assigned and pick up necessary tools before dispersing to trails that need work. Anyone who has a specific skill set relevant to work needed, such as bog bridge building, cutting back vegetation, replacing wooden steps, and moving foot bridges, should email sopolandtrust@gmail.com.

Trails being targeted are the Long Creek Trail, the Clarks Pond Trail, the South Branch Trail, and the Mt. Vernon Street Trail.