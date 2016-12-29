Volunteers needed to man Falmouth committees

The town of Falmouth is seeking any resident interested in serving on one of its volunteer boards or committees.

There is a need for more members of Planning Board, the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Falmouth Economic Improvement Committee, the Conservation Committee and the Board of Assessment Review and Sewer Appeals.

There are also ad-hoc openings for the Senior Advisory Committee, the Route 1 North Advisory Committee, the Community Park Connector Committee and the Tercentennial Planning Committee.

Applications are available from the Town Clerk’s office or online at www.falmouthme.org.