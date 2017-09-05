Virginia man charged in Portland shooting

PORTLAND — A 22-year-old Westbrook man was shot Sunday afternoon outside the ScrubaDub Car Wash at 1185 Forest Ave.

Abdul R. Timbo, 23, of 13983 Oleaner Court, Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested shortly after the Sept. 3 incident, according to intake logs from the Cumberland County Jail. He is charged with attempted murder and reckless conduct with a firearm, and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Police did not identify the victim, but Lt. Robert Martin said he did not require medical attention for minor injuries sustained in the incident, which was reported at 12:48 p.m.

Martin said police believe the men were known to each other and the shooting occurred after an argument in the parking lot outside the Morrill’s Corner car wash.

Martin said anyone with information can call 874-8575. Anonymous tips can be made by texting 274637 with the keyword “GOTCHA, or by going to www.portland-police.com and clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip.”

