Veranda Street repaving underway in Portland

PORTLAND — Paving work on Veranda Street is expected to last through the end of the month, Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot said June 14.

In a press release, Talbot said the work from Martin’s Point to Wordsworth Street, in the city’s East Deering neighborhood, will be done between 10 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Work will also include the northbound off ramp from Interstate 295 at Exit 9. Talbot said motorists will be advised to use Exit 8 during any ramp closures.

The paving work will also require parking restrictions on Veranda Street.