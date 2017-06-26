USM to host fisheries discussion in Portland

PORTLAND — The effects on Maine fisheries of cuts at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be discussed Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine.

A roundtable discussion co-hosted by the Natural Resources Council of Maine and Maine Conservation Voters will be held in Luther Bonney Building, 85 Bedford St. Nine members of conservation and watermen’s associations will take part.

The forum is open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP at http://bit.ly/2seaLB1.